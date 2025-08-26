Polanco went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 9-6 win over the Padres.

Polanco hit a two-run home run in the second inning and plated two more runs on a double in the fifth as the Mariners rallied for the lead. This was his third multi-hit effort in his last six games, and it's the first time he's driven in multiple runs since Aug. 5 versus the White Sox. Over the last seven games, Seattle has faced six left-handed pitchers, affording Polanco a chance to play in the field at second base over Cole Young. For the season, Polanco has a .252/.318/.458 slash line with 20 homers, 59 RBI, 49 runs scored and six stolen bases through 110 contests.