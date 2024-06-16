Rojas went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Rojas went 2-for-27 (.074) over his previous 10 games before breaking out of the slump in a big way. He hit a solo shot in the seventh inning and a two-run single in the eighth, providing the Mariners with enough of a cushion to survive the Rangers' late comeback. The homer was Rojas' first since April 28 and his fourth of the season to go with 15 RBI, 26 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .263/.336/.395 slash line over 61 contests. He continues to play in a strong-side platoon role at third base.