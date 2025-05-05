Rojas is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Royals.

Rojas started the season on the injured list due to a toe injury, but he made his 2025 debut against the Astros on Sunday and went 0-for-2 with a bases-loaded walk. With southpaw Cole Ragans taking the hill for the Royals on Monday, the lefty-hitting Rojas will begin the contest in the dugout while Miguel Vargas starts at third base and bats second.