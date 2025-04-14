Rojas (toe) is still experiencing pain while moving side to side in cleats, MLB.com reports.
Rojas hasn't made much progress in his recovery from a hairline fracture, though it was noted that he felt okay doing work in turfs. He isn't expected to be able to return until early May.
