The Mariners recalled Simpson from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

With Matt Brash (lat) landing on the injured list Friday, the Mariners will call upon Simpson to fill the void in their bullpen. The 28-year-old southpaw struggled mightily in the big leagues last year, finishing with a 7.34 ERA and 1.83 WHIP across 30.2 innings with the Marlins. However, he's bounced back nicely with the Rainiers this season, allowing just one earned run on three hits and six walks while striking out 12 batters over 9.1 frames.