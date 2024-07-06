Rodriguez was removed from Saturday's game against the Blue Jays with discomfort in his lower right quad, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Rodriguez will undergo an MRI Saturday night.

Rodriguez was lifted from the contest in the second inning before making a plate appearance with what we now know was left quad soreness. Saturday's MRI should provide more information on the severity of the injury. The Mariners will close out its series with Toronto on Sunday before having a team off day Monday.