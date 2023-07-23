Topa gave up a run on three hits while striking out one in the ninth inning of Saturday's 9-8 win over the Blue Jays, recording his second save of the season.

Paul Sewald had pitched Thursday and Friday, while Andres Munoz and Matt Brash had both worked earlier in Saturday's contest, leaving Topa to get a rare save chance. The right-hander got the job done, although he got tagged for his first earned run in nearly a month while doing so. Topa has been a solid addition to the Seattle bullpen this season, posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB through 38 innings while collecting 14 holds and a win in 42 appearances in addition to his two saves.