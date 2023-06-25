Topa (1-3) took the extra-inning loss against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit over one-third of an inning. He did not issue a walk or record a strikeout.

Topa's blink-and-you-missed-it 10th-inning stint on the mound spanned all of seven pitches, with Ryan McKenna hitting a game-winning two-run home run after Adley Rutschman had flied out to start the frame. The 32-year-old right-hander had produced scoreless efforts in seven of his previous eight trips to the mound, and despite Saturday's stumble, his solid 3.34 ERA and 13 holds across a career-high 32 appearances are all encouraging figures from a fantasy perspective.