Wade re-signed with the Mariners on a minor-league deal Tuesday and debuted for Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, tossing four innings and striking out five while allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks in a 7-4 win over El Paso.

Wade is back with the Seattle organization for a second straight season after he was unable to find work elsewhere upon electing free agency in November. The 31-year-old previously made seven relief appearances in the majors for Baltimore in 2021, but he'll face an uphill battle to resurface in the big leagues with Seattle.