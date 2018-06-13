Mariners' Kyle Seager: Scratched due to personal issue

Seager was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to a personal issue, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners have yet to release any more information on Seager's status, so expect an update in the coming hours if the third baseman may miss additional time. In his place, Andrew Romine will man third base and bat ninth.

