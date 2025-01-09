Gilbert agreed to a one-year, $7.625 million contract with the Mariners on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The right-hander led MLB with 208.2 innings last season and had a 3.23 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 220:37 K:BB as he made a career-high 33 starts. Gilbert picked up just nine wins despite his strong performance, but he has quickly established himself as one of the more reliable pitchers in baseball with a 3.60 ERA in 121 starts through his first four big-league seasons.