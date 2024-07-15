Gilbert tossed seven scoreless innings Sunday against the Angels, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out nine. He did not factor into the decision.

Gilbert was magnificent once again and had another strong start wasted by the bullpen. Gilbert exited with a 2-0 lead that vanished in the eighth inning after two walks and a three-run homer by Jo Adell put the Angels in front for good. Sunday was the fifth time this season that Gilbert did not allow a run in a start and his nine strikeouts tied a season high. The 27-year-old will head into the break with a 2.79 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 124:25 K:BB in 132.1 innings. Since he pitched Sunday, Gilbert will not be available to throw in Tuesday's All-Star Game.