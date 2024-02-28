Urias (shoulder) could require a stint on the injured list to begin the season, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Urias is currently limited to light tossing from about 70 feet as he works his way back from right shoulder inflammation, suggesting that he's probably not close to being cleared to play third base in a game. Divish also writes that Urias showed up to camp "in less-than-stellar shape" following a poor showing in the Mexican Pacific Winter League. The plan has been to platoon Urias and Josh Rojas at third base, but if Urias isn't ready, Dylan Moore and/or Sam Haggerty could be used some at the hot corner. Seattle also recently signed Brian Anderson as a non-roster invitee, a move which may or may not have been directly related to Urias' situation.