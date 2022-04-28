Gonzales will undergo X-rays after leaving Wednesday's start against Tampa Bay with a left wrist contusion, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The preliminary diagnosis of a bruise isn't surprising after the left-hander was struck by a 109-mph line drive on his 11th pitch of the game. Gonzales' availability for his next turn through the rotation, which currently lines up for Monday at Houston, remains up in the air as he continues to be evaluated.