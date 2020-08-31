Brash was traded from the Padres to the Mariners on Monday in exchange for Taylor Williams, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Brash was selected by the Padres in the 2019 first-year player draft, and he allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in the lower levels of the minors last year. The right-hander has a solid slider, but he hasn't been very effective with his secondary pitches. It still remains to be seen whether he'll develop into a starter or bullpen arm.