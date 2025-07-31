Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Back in majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mastrobuoni was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
The Mariners acquired Eugenio Suarez to handle third base, and Mastrobuoni fits better in a bench infielder role than Ben Williamson, who will head back to Triple-A to get regular at-bats. Mastrobuoni is hitting .252 with one home run and five steals in 71 games in the majors.
