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Mastrobuoni (calf) went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in his first rehab game with Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Mastrobuoni has finally been cleared for games after suffering a right calf strain nearly a month ago. It's unclear how many rehab games the Mariners will ask the utility player to play, but it figures to at least be a handful.

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