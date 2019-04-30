Haniger (shoulder) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

A diving attempt at a catch Saturday left Haniger with a sore shoulder. He was held out Sunday ahead of Monday's team off day, and it seems the two days provided sufficient rest for the injury. He will lead off against lefty Cole Hamels, and Haniger figures to continue on as the regular leadoff man for the foreseeable future after primarily batting second early in the campaign.