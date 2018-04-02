Haniger went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Indians.

The Indians will be glad to be rid of Haniger, as he went 5-for-8 with a double, two home runs, three RBI and two walks over the season-opening three-game set. The 27-year-old got off to a similarly hot start in his debut Mariners campaign in 2017 before cooling off, but the torrid pace he's established over the first three games of the new season certainly offers reason for optimism.