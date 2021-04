Manager Scott Servais said Haniger was scratched Wednesday against the Astros since the outfielder was "dragging a little bit," but he could rejoin the lineup for Thursday's series finale, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old was a late scratch for Wednesday's contest, but it appears Servais was just being cautious with his leadoff man. Haniger was 1-for-16 over the previous four games, so it may not have been the worst time for an off day.