Haniger went 2-for-5 with a game-winning RBI single in an extra-innings victory over the Guardians on Friday.

The veteran outfielder wasted no time cinching the hard-fought victory for the Mariners when he had the opportunity, lacing a 2-0 cutter from Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase for a single that plated phantom runner Dylan Moore with the winning run in the 11th inning. Haniger has back-to-back two-hit efforts, and he's impressively amassed 18 RBI on just 30 hits this season thanks in large part to a .304 average and 1.037 OPS with men on base.