Haniger (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Given that Haniger hasn't played since April 29 and wasn't expected to return until July, this doesn't change anything about his timeline. Haniger resumed hitting in the batting cage on June 8 and remains limited to light baseball activities at this stage of his recovery from a Grade 2 high-ankle sprain.
