Haniger (ankle) has resumed hitting in the batting cage, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Haniger resumed light baseball activities recently, and it's encouraging to see him hitting in the cage. However, the 31-year-old hasn't yet been cleared to resume running. Haniger will need to ramp up his workload before he's in the mix to rejoin the Mariners.
