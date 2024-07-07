Haniger went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Saturday in a loss to the Blue Jays.

Seattle was held scoreless until Haniger swatted a 407-foot, three-run shot in the eighth inning. The long ball was just his second hit over his past 26 at-bats, though both knocks have been homers. Haniger has eight home runs and 34 RBI through 285 plate appearances on the season, well off the pace of his career-best 39-homer, 100-RBI performance over 157 contests in 2021.