Mariners' Nick Davila: Nabs first career save

Davila allowed an unearned run on one hit and a hit by pitch while striking out one in the 10th inning Tuesday to record his first career save in a 6-5 win over the Orioles.

Recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, Davila got the call after Jose Ferrer blew a save chance in the ninth and Randy Arozarena launched a two-run homer in the top of the 10th. Davila nearly blew his save chance too, but he got bailed out after letting the phantom runner come home when Blaze Alexander was thrown out at the plate. The rookie right-hander has yet to give up an earned run for Seattle in eight appearances and 8.1 innings this season, but his 5:6 K:BB highlights how fragile that modest success has been. He's unlikely to see regular high-leverage work behind closer Andres Munoz, Ferrer and Matt Brash.