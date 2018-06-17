Mariners' Nick Vincent: Rehab assignment on tap
Vincent (groin) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday and is ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Vincent landed on the disabled list with a groin strain in late May and is now set to embark on the final stage of his rehab. The 31-year-old will likely need a couple rehab appearances and could rejoin the Mariners in Boston next weekend.
