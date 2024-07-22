The Mariners optioned Bliss to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Bliss received his first MLB call-up May 27 and picked up 16 starts at second base in June, but playing time has been more difficult to come by in recent weeks. After Jorge Polanco returned from the injured list June 24 and took back everyday duties at the keystone, Bliss started in just two of the Mariners' ensuing 21 games and went 0-for-10 with six strikeouts over that stretch of action. He'll get the opportunity to play on a more frequent basis in Tacoma.