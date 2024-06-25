Bliss tracked flyballs in left field during batting practice prior to Monday's game versus the Rays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bliss has played only second base and shortstop since entering pro ball and starts at those spots figure to be few and far between with J.P. Crawford holding down shortstop and Jorge Polanco (hamstring) back off the injured list to cover second base. The Mariners elected to keep Bliss on the roster after Polanco's activation, so perhaps they will give him some reps in the outfield. Bliss has acquitted himself well during his first go-round in the majors in slashing .265/.345/.429 over 21 contests.