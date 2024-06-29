Stanek (5-1) got the extra-inning win over the Twins on Friday, firing a perfect 10th inning.

Stanek followed Andres Munoz after the latter had fired a perfect ninth frame, and the former was able to match his high-leverage mate in caliber of performance while also earning the win. Stanek needed just nine pitches, six which he located for strikes, to get through his inning, setting down Max Kepler, Manuel Margot and Christian Vazquez in order. The veteran right-hander's pristine effort was an extension of his recent run of excellence, one that's seen him pitch 8.2 consecutive scoreless innings during which he's generated an 11:1 K:BB, two wins, two holds and three saves across 10 appearances.