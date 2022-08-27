Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.