Haggerty will start in left field and will bat second Sunday against the Rangers.

Haggerty will be making his fifth straight start in left field after going 5-for-17 with two doubles, two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI through his first four games with Seattle. With Dylan Moore (wrist) recently moving to the injured list and Dee Gordon sitting on a .352 OPS for the season, Haggerty should continue to get a look in a full-time role so long as he keeps churning out quality plate appearances.