Haggerty was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Haggerty will head to Triple-A for the first time this season after he produced a .190 batting average with two doubles, two RBI, six runs scored and four stolen bases over 42 at-bats in 24 games with Seattle this season. Considering he struggled to find action in the big-league lineup, the 29-year-old could certainly benefit from some extra reps with Tacoma. Haggerty can play every position besides catcher, so he has a strong chance to return to Seattle at some point this summer due to his positional flexibility.