Haggerty went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and a run in an win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

The valued utility asset slotted into the No. 9 hole in place of Ty France (wrist) and delivered nicely, doubling home the first two runs of the game for Seattle in the fourth inning. Haggerty has scuffled at the plate all season and is carrying a .162 average and .478 OPS across his first 42 plate appearances of the season, but the unusual combination of an especially low .222 BABIP and elevated 25.9 percent line-drive rate imply he's had his fair share of bad luck when putting the ball in play.