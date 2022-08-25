Haggerty (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup Thursday versus the Guardians.
Haggerty will miss a fifth straight game as he nurses left shoulder soreness. Mitch Haniger will slide over to right field while Carlos Santana enters the lineup at designated hitter and bats sixth in the series opener.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Takes swings Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Sitting for another game•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Snags two steals off bench•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Heads to bench Saturday•