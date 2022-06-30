Haggerty went 3-for-3 with an RBI double, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Haggerty was a thorn in the side of Orioles pitching all night long, initially reaching on a bunt single to third base in the second inning that also led to a run scoring due to a throwing error on the play. The 28-year-old utility asset had been mired in a brief 1-for-8 slump over his previous three games, but Wednesday's production boosted his slash line back to .316/.381/.474 over a small sample of 21 plate appearances.