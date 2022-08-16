Haggerty went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Haggerty's stolen base was part of a wild ninth-inning rally for the Mariners that the hot-hitting veteran ignited with a one-out single. Haggerty subsequently advanced on a wild throw to second by catcher Max Stassi and then swiped third base before escaping a rundown attempt to score Seattle's first run. The 28-year-old has been a constant thorn in the side of opposing pitching all season and boasts a .385/.433/.577 slash line across the 30 plate appearances covering his last eight games.