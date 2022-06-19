Trammell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Trammell is 2-for-8 with a walk, an RBI, a run and five strikeouts over his past four games and will head to the bench Sunday. Dylan Moore will start in right field while Justin Upton serves as the designated hitter.
