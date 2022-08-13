Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two homers, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.