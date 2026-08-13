Mariners' Taylor Ward: Sitting out with quad tightness

Ward is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees due to quadriceps tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

He could be available off the bench, so it sounds like Ward can safely be considered day-to-day. Ward is off to a rough start in a Mariners uniform, going 5-for-32 with a 0:6 BB:K in his first eight contests. Jhonny Pereda will grab a start at catcher as a result of Ward's day off, with Cal Raleigh slotting in at designated hitter and Dominic Canzone playing right field.