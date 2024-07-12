France went 2-for-5 with an RBI fielder's choice, a double and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

France drove home the second of the Mariners' 11 runs in the first inning and eventually came around to score on Jorge Polanco's single later in the frame. France has now hit safely in four straight games and reached in nine of his last 10 contests overall, but walks and singles continue to be his primary calling card -- the veteran has just three extra-base hits over the 86 plate appearances he's logged since returning from the injured list June 18.