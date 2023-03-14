France is hitting .259 (7-for-27) with a double, a solo home run, an additional RBI, two walks, one hit by pitch and four runs across 10 Cactus League games.

France enters 2023 looking to build on the career-high 20 home runs and 83 RBI he totaled last season across 140 games, and he's off to a solid start with the bat in Cactus League play. The 28-year-old has also struck out just three times in 30 spring plate appearances overall, certainly an encouraging early sign for his chances of trying to further whittle down what was already a career-low 15.4 percent strikeout rate in 2022.