Locklear went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

Locklear has safely reached base in five consecutive games and has generated a hit in six of his eight big-league contests. The 23-year-old chipped in a solo home run off Jose Leclerc in the seventh inning, marking Locklear's second homer since being called up June 8. Locklear has started in all but one of Seattle's games since his promotion, filling in at first base for Ty France (heel), who's expected to return from the IL as soon as Tuesday.