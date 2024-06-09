The Mariners selected Locklear from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, and the 23-year-old will start at first base and bat seventh in Seattle's series finale against Kansas City.

Locklear was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma on May 27 after beginning the year with Double-A Arkansas. Across 10 games in Triple-A, Locklear slashed .300/.417/.475 with one home run and seven RBI over 48 plate appearances. He will make his major-league debut Sunday against the Royals, and he will likely see plenty of playing time at first base moving forward with Ty France being placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right heel.