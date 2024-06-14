Locklear went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the White Sox on Thursday.
Garrett Crochet dominated Seattle with 13 punchouts over seven frames, and Locklear accounted for the only run against the hurler with a solo blast in the fifth inning. The long ball was Locklear's first as a major-leaguer and just his second extra-base hit of any type. Locklear has started four of five games since being called up June 9 and has hit .250 (4-for-16) with two runs and two RBI. He's struggled to make contact with a 35.3 percent strikeout rate thus far.
