Robles started in center field for Julio Rodriguez (quadriceps) in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays and went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, a stolen base, a walk and an additional run.

It was an eventful spot start for Robles, who slugged his first home run of the season via a 424-foot shoot to left field in the third inning for the first run of the afternoon. The veteran outfielder then stole third base in the seventh following an inning-opening walk, but he was stranded by a Luke Raley strikeout that ended the frame. Rodriguez did pinch hit for Robles in the eighth inning Sunday after an MRI on his quadriceps came back clean, so the star outfielder could be ready to relegate Robles back to the bench in Tuesday's series opener against the Padres following Monday's team off day.