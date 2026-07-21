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Mariners' Victor Robles: Perfect at plate Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Robles went 4-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 8-0 win over the Reds.

Robles had gone just 4-for-27 over his first 13 games in July before doubling his hit total for the month with this performance. All of his knocks Monday were singles. Robles remains in a short-side platoon role for now, though his best chance at playing time would come be challenging the struggling Luke Raley. Robles is batting .240 with a .555 OPS, no home runs, five RBI, 10 runs scored, three doubles and seven stolen bases over 113 plate appearances this season.

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