Robles went 0-for-2 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Robles reached via a walk in the seventh and wound up with two stolen bases before coming around to score in the inning. He already has eight steals in 36 games this season after totaling eight in 36 games during an injured plagued 2023 campaign. Robles has strung together three consecutive starts after Dominic Canzone (adductor) was placed on the injured list Wednesday and seems to be the primary replacement in the outfield for Canzone while he's sidelined.