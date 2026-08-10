Marlins' Brandon Compton: Lighting up Southern League

Compton has produced a .348/.432/.791 slash line with 15 home runs in 32 games for Double-A Pensacola.

Promoted from High-A Beloit in late June, Compton has been destroying Southern League pitching ever since, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com his 12 homers in July set a new franchise record for Pensacola in addition to earning him Hitter of the Month honors in the Marlins' system. The 46th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Compton has split his time between the outfield corners and DH this season as he tries to find a defensive home, but it's his bat that will carry him to the majors -- during that blistering July, he ranked in the 100th percentile in hard-hit rate at Double-A with a 64.4 percent mark.