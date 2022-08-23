Leblanc went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-0 win over Oakland on Monday.
Leblanc put Miami on the board with a solo homer to left field in the second inning, and that was all the scoring the team needed as Edward Cabrera and Tanner Scott combined on a shutout. The homer was the second of the season for Leblanc, whose other long ball came July 31 in his second big-league contest. The 26-year-old is batting a robust .322 on the campaign, but he's gone just 3-for-20 over his past seven contests.
