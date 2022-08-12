Leblanc went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

Getting another start at third base and hitting sixth, Leblanc extended his hitting streak to six games while swiping his second bag in four attempts since making his big-league debut July 30. The 26-year-old is batting a remarkable .410 (16-for-39) with four doubles and a homer in the majors, and while some regression is inevitable, he was slashing .302/.381/.503 through 87 games at Triple-A Jacksonville prior to his promotion. Brian Anderson (shoulder) is close to coming off the IL, but he could have a hard time reclaiming significant playing time at the hot corner while Leblanc remains locked in.